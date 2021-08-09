Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
