Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

