ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 561.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.67. 332,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

