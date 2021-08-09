Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

ED traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. 41,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

