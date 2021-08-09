Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00. The company traded as high as C$2,065.00 and last traded at C$2,038.53, with a volume of 2379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,038.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,971.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,879.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.