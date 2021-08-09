Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

