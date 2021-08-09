Contentos Market Cap Reaches $54.56 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $54.56 million and $8.65 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,694,968 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

