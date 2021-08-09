Contrasting Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.72 billion 1.81 -$2.50 billion ($1.21) -7.10 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telia Company AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 1 0 1.50 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) -14.33% -18.41% -5.60% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.