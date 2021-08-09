Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.55.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
