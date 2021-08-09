Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.55.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

