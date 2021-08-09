Cormark Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.63.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.64.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

