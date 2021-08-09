Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.65.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.19 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

