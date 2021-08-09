Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $57.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 11,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 455,729 shares.The stock last traded at $56.50 and had previously closed at $56.66.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

