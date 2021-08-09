Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.25. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.