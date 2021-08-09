Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.