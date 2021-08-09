Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG opened at $38.80 on Monday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.