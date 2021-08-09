Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

COUR stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

