Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.34. Covestro has a 12-month low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.