Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE:GD opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

