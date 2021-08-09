Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74.

