Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $130.06 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

