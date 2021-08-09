CRDT (CRDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $950,712.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, CRDT has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market cap of $44,575.76 and approximately $950,712.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00825653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039891 BTC.

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

