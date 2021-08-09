Credit Suisse Group Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $91.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

NYSE GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 149,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 608,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

