Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.80.

IDXX stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $686.70. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,457. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $33,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

