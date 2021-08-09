Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€11.20” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

