CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $16,958,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,987. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

