Critical Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 1 3 0 2.75 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts -178.21% -38.63% -11.47% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $273.19 million 4.14 -$262.37 million ($1.46) -4.71 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.03 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -54.09

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.