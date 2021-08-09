Critical Contrast: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Photronics alerts:

This table compares Photronics and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $609.69 million 1.38 $33.82 million $0.52 26.19 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 5.78% 3.68% 2.93% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.