Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,375. Crocs has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.