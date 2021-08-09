Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Crown has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1,813.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,920.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.87 or 0.01280192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00339109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00125816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,751,453 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

