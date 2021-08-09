Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

