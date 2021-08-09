Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $106.86 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $59.31 or 0.00128810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $106.86 million and $21.39 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,628 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

