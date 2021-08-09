Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $411,336.54 and $495.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

