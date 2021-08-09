CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Up 7.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 1,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

