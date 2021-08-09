Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of KMPR opened at $65.75 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

