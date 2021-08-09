Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brady by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brady by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brady by 31.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $45,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

