Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAT stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,328. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.