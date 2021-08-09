Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 8,061 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 330.67% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

