Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $186.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

