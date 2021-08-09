Curate Market Cap Reaches $18.86 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 97.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,673,296 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

