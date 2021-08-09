D Christian Koch Sells 67,778 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,965. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.