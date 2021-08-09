D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,312 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Community Bankshares worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

