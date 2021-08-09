D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 55,080 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

