D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,325,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 1,125,943 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,926,870 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

NYSE HL opened at $6.20 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74, a P/E/G ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

