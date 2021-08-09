D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,706 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

