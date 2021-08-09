D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $815,000 in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Yellowstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

