D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,763,954 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,200,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 562,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.01 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

