D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 12,521 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

