DA Davidson Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

