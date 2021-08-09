DA Davidson Raises Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $22.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

