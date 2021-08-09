Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.