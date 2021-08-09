Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,461.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 707.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $97,989,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 84,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

